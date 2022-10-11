Weather Authority: Sunny skies and pleasant temps expected Wednesday ahead of rain

It was a beautiful day for a Phillies win.

Above-average temperatures and sunshine were present across the Delaware Valley on Tuesday. Overnight is expected to stay clear as temperatures drop into the 40s.

A light wind will blow through the area overnight, but that won't change the beautiful weather that's expected for Wednesday.

The average high for Wednesday is expected to be 69, with some areas creeping up into the 70s.

Sunshine will be overhead before forecasters say clouds and showers move in on Thursday morning.

A lot of rain is predicted for Thursday's evening rush hour. A cold front is also expected to roll in after the rain, making way for a dry, but chillier end of the week.

—

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST

WEDNESDAY: More clouds. High: 72, Low: 49

THURSDAY: Rainy, windy. High: 71, Low: 60

FRIDAY: Sunny, breezy. High: 65, Low: 53

SATURDAY: Sunny, pleasant. High: 68, Low: 46

SUNDAY: Super Sunday. High: 68, Low: 55

MONDAY: Possible showers. High: 61, Low: 54

TUESDAY: More showers. High: 54, Low: 45