Weather Authority: Sunny skies Monday with cooler temps

The Philadelphia area is slated for a cooler Monday with temperatures in the low 70s.

Sunday's thunderstorms also left behind clear, sunny skies and low humidity.

The sunshine will carry over into Tuesday before precipitation returns to the forecast Wednesday, when afternoon showers are forecasted.

Temperatures will creep back up to the mid-80s by the middle of the week.

MONDAY: Sunny. High: 72 Low: 52

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 75 Low: 63

WEDNESDAY: PM showers. High: 84 Low: 68

THURSDAY: AM clouds, PM sun. High: 85 Low: 66

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 78 Low: 63