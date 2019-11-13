Expand / Collapse search

Weather Authority: Sunny Wednesday with frigid temperatures

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Updated 37 mins ago
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area is slated for a sunny Wednesday with bitter cold temperatures.

Near record low temperatures are expected Wednesday evening. Winds should be light and variable.

Temperatures will top out at 37 degrees before rising to nearly 50 degrees Thursday. By the weekend, temperatures will hover in the low 40s.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny. High: 37 Low: 24

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 48 Low: 34

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 53 Low: 31

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. High: 40 Low: 28

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. High: 43 Low: 34