Weather Authority: Warm, sunny Friday kicks off pleasant weekend

A warm and sunny Friday is set to kick off a pleasant early fall weekend in Philadelphia and surrounding counties.

Cool morning temperatures will start in the mid-50s and rise to a high of 80 by mid-day. Plenty of sunshine will accompany the favorable temps, and spotty clouds will provide intermediate shade. FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers grades Friday a perfect 10.

Sunshine and warmth will hang around the region throughout the weekend. Saturday's high will peak at 84 with a low of 62 under partly cloudy skies. There is a chance, however, for a nighttime shower.

Sunday will level off at 82 degrees under sunny skies with a slight breeze. FOX 29's Forecast by the Numbers predicts Sunday will be a perfect 10.

An early look at the work week shows a continuation of the warm and sunny conditions. The highlight of the week comes on Wednesday, Oct. 2, when the high is forecasted to reach into the 90s!