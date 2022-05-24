Weather Authority: Wednesday begins chilly, cloudy ahead of afternoon warmup

After a cool and cloudy Tuesday, warm weather is making a comeback in the Delaware Valley.

FOX 29's Sue Serio is giving the forecast a score of a 9 out of 10 despite the chilly start to the day.

Wednesday morning temperatures are up to 10 degrees colder than Tuesday morning, according to forecasters.

In the Delaware Valley, temperatures begin in the 40s and 50s.

Today's temperatures will be closer to the average as they are expected to reach 75 degrees with some clouds and sun.

Areas by the shore will see cooler temperatures in the 60s.

Looking ahead, a system out to the west will bring cloud cover and a little rain to the area on Thursday.

By Friday, the system will bring steady rain and thunderstorms.

Scattered showers and an afternoon thunderstorm are possible for Saturday.

WEDNESDAY: High: 75

THURSDAY: High: 72, Low: 55

FRIDAY: High: 83, Low: 66

SATURDAY: High: 79, Low: 66

SUNDAY: High: 82, Low: 62

MONDAY: High: 85, Low: 63

TUESDAY: High: 91, Low: 66