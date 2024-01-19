Weather Authority: Windy conditions continue as temps slowly climb Sunday

Saturday’s sunshine was no match for the brutal freezing temperatures and wind chills and overnight won’t alleviate the cold.

Sunday will be a tad warmer, but the wind will continue to make the air feel colder. At least the sun will shine.

Monday will see more improvement. The wind diminishes overnight into Monday morning and while the morning will be cold, there won’t be a wind chill. And, temps will finally rise above freezing for the day.

The rest of the week, temps climb into the 40s, then 50s, though accompanied by rain Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

For the latest forecasts and conditions, download the FOX 29 Weather Authority app.