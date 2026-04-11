1 dead, 1 injured after grain tank accident at Delaware farm
DELAWARE - A man is dead and another is recovering after an agricultural accident at a farm in Sussex County.
What we know:
Delaware State Police say the incident happened Friday around 4:50 p.m. at Evans Farms on Redden Road in Bridgeville.
Fire crews and police responded to reports of two men trapped inside a grain tank.
When crews arrived, they confirmed both men were trapped and began rescue operations, calling in additional resources from Delaware and Maryland.
After a lengthy effort, a 20-year-old man from Bridgeville was rescued and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 66-year-old man from Bridgeville was later located inside the tank and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The backstory:
Investigators say the two men entered the grain tank to loosen an auger that had become clogged with corn.
While inside, corn from a higher level shifted and slid down, trapping both men.
What we don't know:
It is unclear how long the men were trapped before crews arrived.
Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the incident.
What's next:
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.
The Source: This article was written using information from Delaware State Police.