1 dead, 1 injured after grain tank accident at Delaware farm

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The Brief A 66-year-old man died after becoming trapped inside a grain tank in Delaware. A 20-year-old man was rescued and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The two men became trapped while trying to fix equipment inside the tank.



A man is dead and another is recovering after an agricultural accident at a farm in Sussex County.

What we know:

Delaware State Police say the incident happened Friday around 4:50 p.m. at Evans Farms on Redden Road in Bridgeville.

Fire crews and police responded to reports of two men trapped inside a grain tank.

When crews arrived, they confirmed both men were trapped and began rescue operations, calling in additional resources from Delaware and Maryland.

After a lengthy effort, a 20-year-old man from Bridgeville was rescued and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 66-year-old man from Bridgeville was later located inside the tank and pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

The backstory:

Investigators say the two men entered the grain tank to loosen an auger that had become clogged with corn.

While inside, corn from a higher level shifted and slid down, trapping both men.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the men were trapped before crews arrived.

Authorities have not released additional details about the circumstances leading up to the incident.

What's next:

The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing to investigate.