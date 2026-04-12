Demolition concludes as recovery begins at Grays Ferry collapse site

The Brief The final section of a collapsed parking garage in Grays Ferry came down around 7 p.m. Sunday after a day of careful demolition. Crews are shifting into a 24 hour recovery effort to locate the missing ironworkers. Officials say teams will methodically remove debris while acknowledging ongoing disruptions and committing to bringing victims home to their families.



The final section of a collapsed parking garage in Grays Ferry came down around 7 p.m. Sunday after a day of careful demolition, marking a major turning point as crews now shift into a painstaking recovery effort.

Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Jeffrey Thompson said crews will now begin methodically working through the debris to locate the missing ironworkers during a press conference Sunday night.

What they're saying:

"We will bring in our technical rescue specialists to de-layer the area where we believe the lost souls are, and we will work methodically until we bring those lost souls back to their loved ones," he said.

Other city officials emphasized during the press conference that operations will continue around the clock, even as the work becomes more delicate and time-consuming.

Deputy Managing Director Dominick Mireles acknowledged the disruption to the neighborhood but stressed the urgency of the mission.

"We know it will be an impact to the community. We are sorry for that, but we are working as clear-eyed and dedicated as we can to return those ironworkers to their families," he said.

Throughout the day, fellow ironworkers remained at the site, standing vigil and waiting for updates. One worker told FOX 29 that they would not leave until their colleagues are brought home.

Neighbors in Grays Ferry also gathered nearby, reflecting on the tragedy and the families affected.

Resident Mark DiLiberto said the situation has weighed heavily on the community.

"One of the first things I think of is the families of the ironworkers," he said. "I picture what they’re going through and the heartache, and also what’s going on in the minds of first responders who want to help but can’t safely go in."

Others echoed similar sentiments, offering condolences and hoping for answers as crews continue their work.

Neighbor Sincere Mayhew said the incident has also disrupted daily life in the area.

"There’s a lot of roadblocks, and it’s kind of hard to get to school now, but hopefully things do get better around here," Mayhew said.

What's next:

Officials say surrounding roads and a nearby shopping center will remain closed for at least another day as crews begin carefully removing layers of debris in the search for the victims.

As the recovery phase begins, the focus now turns to bringing closure to grieving families and a shaken community.