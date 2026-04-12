Philadelphia Eagles’ Lane Johnson shares wedding photos

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The Brief Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson is officially married, revealing the news to fans Sunday through a post on Instagram. Johnson shared a series of wedding photos alongside his partner, Kelsey Holmer, giving followers their first glimpse at the couple’s big day. The couple got engaged in April 2025, shortly after Johnson helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.



Philadelphia Eagles star Lane Johnson is officially married, revealing the news to fans Sunday through a post on Instagram.

Johnson shared a series of wedding photos alongside his partner, Kelsey Holmer, giving followers their first glimpse at the couple’s big day. The post, published appears to confirm the two recently tied the knot.

The All-Pro offensive tackle did not initially announce the wedding beforehand, making the social media post the first public confirmation of their marriage.

Engaged shortly after Super Bowl win

The backstory:

Johnson and Holmer have been together since at least early 2022, frequently sharing moments from their relationship online and at Philadelphia Eagles events, according to reporting from People Magazine.

The couple got engaged in April 2025, shortly after Johnson helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory.

Johnson, a longtime cornerstone of the Eagles’ offensive line, is a two-time Super Bowl champion, six-time Pro Bowler and one of the team’s longest-tenured players, per the team.

He was previously married and shares three children from that relationship, according to People.