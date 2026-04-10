Woman charged in 2025 deadly wrong-way Pa. Turnpike crash that killed motorcyclist remains at large

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The Brief A woman is charged in a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist on I-476. Police say she was driving in the wrong direction and hit multiple riders. Authorities say the suspect has not been arrested and remains at large.



A woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed a motorcyclist, authorities said.

What we know:

District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa, 25, of Allentown, in connection with a 2025 crash on Interstate 476 in Lehigh County.

Rosario-Mesa is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle and other offenses including involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges.

Authorities said the crash happened around 9 a.m. March 30 on I-476 northbound near mile marker 67 in Washington Township.

Investigators say Rosario-Mesa was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes when her vehicle struck a group of motorcyclists.

Police said witness accounts and video surveillance showed her vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, passing other vehicles that pulled over to avoid a collision.

The crash damaged two motorcycles. One rider, identified as 50-year-old John Sweeney Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Lehigh County Coroner said Sweeney died from blunt force injuries and ruled his death accidental.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said where Rosario-Mesa may be or when she was last seen.

It’s unclear whether additional charges could be filed as the case moves forward.

What's next:

An arrest warrant has been issued for Rosario-Mesa, but authorities say she remains at large.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

The case is being prosecuted by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.