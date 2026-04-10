Woman charged in 2025 deadly wrong-way Pa. Turnpike crash that killed motorcyclist remains at large
LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - A woman is facing multiple charges in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike that killed a motorcyclist, authorities said.
What we know:
District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan and Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against Onanyeli Rosario-Mesa, 25, of Allentown, in connection with a 2025 crash on Interstate 476 in Lehigh County.
Rosario-Mesa is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle and other offenses including involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment and DUI-related charges.
Authorities said the crash happened around 9 a.m. March 30 on I-476 northbound near mile marker 67 in Washington Township.
Investigators say Rosario-Mesa was driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes when her vehicle struck a group of motorcyclists.
Police said witness accounts and video surveillance showed her vehicle traveling southbound in the northbound lanes, passing other vehicles that pulled over to avoid a collision.
The crash damaged two motorcycles. One rider, identified as 50-year-old John Sweeney Jr., was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Lehigh County Coroner said Sweeney died from blunt force injuries and ruled his death accidental.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said where Rosario-Mesa may be or when she was last seen.
It’s unclear whether additional charges could be filed as the case moves forward.
What's next:
An arrest warrant has been issued for Rosario-Mesa, but authorities say she remains at large.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911.
The case is being prosecuted by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office and Pennsylvania State Police.