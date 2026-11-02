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Will the Philadelphia area get snow for Christmas this year?

By
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia
Published November 2, 2026 9:36 AM EST
Published November 2, 2026 9:36 AM EST
Family fun after over 20 inches of snow fall in Bucks County
Family fun after over 20 inches of snow fall in Bucks County

Family fun after over 20 inches of snow fall in Bucks County

FOX 29's Jeff Skversky heads to Langhorne, PA where families are sledding down hills after receiving over 20 inches of snow.

The Brief

    • The Old Farmer’s Almanac projects the Atlantic Corridor, including the Philadelphia metro area, will have a green holiday without the one inch of snow required for an official White Christmas.
    • While areas farther north in the Northeast may see snow, Philadelphia and its surrounding region are predicted to have dry sidewalks and clear roads for Christmas gatherings.
    • The Almanac forecasts above-average temperatures and below-normal snowfall for Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs throughout the entire winter season.

PHILADELPHIA - If you were dreaming of waking up to a white Christmas in the Philadelphia area this year? The Farmer's Almanac says to keep dreaming!

Local perspective:

The Old Farmer’s Almanac has released its highly anticipated 2026 White Christmas Forecast, and the outlook for Philadelphia is decidedly green.

The entire Atlantic Corridor, a region stretching along the East Coast that includes the Philadelphia metro area, is firmly predicted to experience "Not a White Christmas" this year.

To officially qualify as a White Christmas, the National Weather Service requires at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning. 

Big picture view:

While the broader Northeast region further up the map is expected to see a festive dusting, Philly residents will likely be navigating dry sidewalks in Center City as families across the region make their way to Christmas gatherings on clear roads.

Related

Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast: How much snow will Philadelphia area get this year?
article

Old Farmer's Almanac winter forecast: How much snow will Philadelphia area get this year?

Winter is looking milder than usual for the Philadelphia area based on predictions by the Old Farmer's Almanac for the upcoming season.

What's next:

Beyond Christmas, the Almanac has predicted a pretty mild winter for Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs.

The whole region is expected to see above-average temperatures and slightly below-normal snowfall for the entire season. 

The Source: Information from this article was sourced from the Old Farmer's Almanac.

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