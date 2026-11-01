3 dead, 8 injured in weekend of shootings, stabbings across Philadelphia

The Brief A surge of violence swept across Philadelphia on Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning. Three people are dead, and eight others were injured, including four teenagers. Motives remain under investigation and no arrests have been announced, with police releasing only one suspect description and recovering no weapons from the three Saturday evening scenes.



A surge of violence swept across Philadelphia on Saturday evening and into early Sunday morning, leaving three people dead and eight others injured—including four teenagers—across 10 separate shootings and stabbings, according to police.

Saturday evening shootings

What we know:

According to the Philadelphia Police Department, the violence began Saturday evening when three separate shootings unfolded within a 26-minute span.

North Redfield Street: At 6:49 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Redfield Street in West Philadelphia and found a 40-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 7:15 p.m.

Richmond Street: Just one minute later, at 6:50 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 3600 block of Richmond Street in Port Richmond. A 15-year-old boy suffering from multiple gunshot wounds was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 7:18 p.m.

East Cambria Street: Around 7:15 p.m. Saturday, officers found a 32-year-old man shot in the hip on the 200 block of East Cambria Street in Fairhill. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

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Late Saturday night and early Sunday morning shootings

Dig deeper:

Gunfire continued overnight, leaving one person dead and five others wounded, investigators said:

Frankford Avenue: At 10:10 p.m. Saturday, officers were flagged down near Frankford Avenue and Covent Street by a driver whose passenger, a 17-year-old male, had been shot in the right hip on the 8000 block of Frankford Avenue. He was listed in stable condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.Police have released a description of the suspect: a Black male with a dark complexion, medium build and beard, wearing a white baseball cap with a blue brim, green pants, white sneakers and a blue-and-green jacket with a blue star on the back.

Police have released a description of the suspect: a Black male with a dark complexion, medium build and beard, wearing a white baseball cap with a blue brim, green pants, white sneakers and a blue-and-green jacket with a blue star on the back.

Vandike Street: At 1:12 a.m. Sunday, a 16-year-old boy arrived at St. Christopher's Hospital for Children with two gunshot wounds to his upper left leg following a shooting on the 1600 block of Vandike Street. He was listed in stable condition.

Osage Avenue (fatal double shooting): Just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a reported shooting on the 6000 block of Osage Avenue in West Philadelphia. An adult male was found with multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the scene by medics. An adult female was shot once in the left thigh and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Emerald Street: At 3:37 a.m. Sunday, officers found a 17-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk on the 2900 block of Emerald Street suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper right chest. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.

K Street and Erie Avenue: At 4:45 a.m. Sunday, a 29-year-old man driving a gray Honda with visible bullet holes flagged down officers near K Street and Erie Avenue. He was transported to Temple University Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the lower back. The initial shooting location remains unknown.

Sunday morning stabbings

Police also responded to two separate stabbings early Sunday morning:

North 11th Street: At 4:37 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1200 block of North 11th Street, where an adult female victim had been stabbed. She was transported by paramedics to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Chestnut Street: At 6:23 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the 1200 block of Chestnut Street in Center City for a reported stabbing. An adult male was taken by medics to Jefferson Center City Hospital for medical care.

What we don't know:

Motives for the incidents remain under investigation, and suspect descriptions have not been released for nine of the 10 scenes. No weapons were recovered from the three Saturday evening scenes, and no arrests have been announced.