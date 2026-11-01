Teen victim facing weapons charges after Halloween shooting near UD campus

article

The Brief Six people ages 15 to 21 were wounded late Halloween night during a gathering on East Main Street near the UD campus. A bystander helped treat a wounded teen until medics arrived; five victims remain hospitalized—one critically—while a sixth was treated and released. A 16-year-old victim was found with a loaded handgun, charged and placed on $60,100 bail in police custody as the broader investigation continues.



Six people were shot late Halloween night in an alleyway just steps from the University of Delaware campus.

What we know:

The shooting occurred at 11:13 p.m. Saturday during a large gathering on East Main Street, sending crowds of young people fleeing from nearby bars and restaurants, according to Newark Police. All six victims were transported to a local hospital.

According to police, the victims range in age from 15 to 21 years old:

A 15-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound to the back remains hospitalized in critical condition.

A 15-year-old male who was shot in the foot remains hospitalized in serious condition.

A 16-year-old male from Wilmington who sustained multiple gunshot wounds remains hospitalized in serious condition.

A 19-year-old male who was shot in the back remains hospitalized in serious condition.

A 20-year-old male who suffered a gunshot wound resulting in a collapsed lung remains hospitalized in serious condition. He is reportedly a University of Delaware student.

A 21-year-old female who sustained a graze wound to her leg was treated and released.

Dig deeper:

One bystander recounted to FOX 29 taking off his shirt to apply pressure to a young victim's stomach wound, holding the teenager's hand to keep him awake until first responders arrived.

"It’s very, very, very upsetting," he said. "I’ve seen deaths before, but this one hit me even harder just because, like this kid, he’s very, very young. He’s not even an adult yet, and he’s got to suffer through that."

During the investigation, officers located the 16-year-old victim and found him in possession of a loaded firearm. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a person under 21, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and breach of release, according to authorities.

Following an arraignment, he was issued $60,100 cash bail and remains hospitalized in Newark Police custody as of Sunday evening. Due to his age, police will not release additional identifying details.

Classes suspended

In response to the incident, the University of Delaware announced that all classes—both in-person and virtual—are suspended on Monday, Nov. 2, to allow students, faculty and staff time to rest and process the incident. With the campus already scheduled to be closed Tuesday for Election Day, classes are set to resume Wednesday, Nov. 4.

University officials noted the closure was not due to an ongoing safety concern, stating that Newark Police have indicated there is no active threat to the community. Campus dining, operations and support services remain open, including walk-in counseling support at Warner Hall on Monday and 24/7 access via TimelyCare.

University and governor responds

What they're saying:

Amid circulating rumors, local establishment Klondike Kate’s issued a statement clarifying that the violence did not take place inside the restaurant or on its property.

Delaware Governor Matt Meyer issued a statement addressing the Newark shooting alongside a separate Halloween night shooting in Ellendale, Delaware, condemning both incidents.

"No family should have to receive the call that someone they love has been shot. Today, people in Newark and Ellendale are facing pain and fear that no one should have to endure," Meyer said. "This is not normal. We must never accept gun violence as a part of life in Delaware."

Meyer also thanked first responders and confirmed that Delaware State Police are coordinating with the Newark Police Department on the investigation.

University leadership addressed the campus community in a message from President Laura A. Carlson, Interim Provost Bill Farquhar and Ellen Herbst, executive vice president for finance and administration, acknowledging the collective emotional toll:

"As we navigate the days following the shooting adjacent to campus, we recognize that all of us are impacted," the message read. "We know that there is value in coming together as a community and supporting each other, which is why we have made the decision to keep campus open."

What we don't know:

While one 16-year-old victim has been charged with weapons offenses and taken into custody, the broader shooting investigation remains active.

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone with surveillance footage, photos or information about the incident to contact them immediately.