Suspect in police officer costume among 4 sought in Halloween night assault near West Chester University

The Brief Four people are being sought for an assault on Halloween night near West Chester University. One of the suspects was dressed in a police officer Halloween costume, according to police. Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the West Chester Police Department.



A man dressed in a police officer costume was among four people allegedly involved in an assault on Halloween night near West Chester University's campus.

What we know:

Officers from the West Chester Police Department were called to the 600 block of South Walnut Street on Halloween night for reports of an assault.

Investigators learned that a group of four men assaulted at least one victim near the location, and fled before police arrived. Police distributed photos of the suspect on social media in hopes the public can help identify them.

One of the suspects was dressed in a police officer Halloween costume, according to investigators. Another was dressed in a gray zip-up sweatshirt at the time of the assault, another was wearing a traffic-safety vest, and the fourth is pictured shirtless in jeans.

What we don't know:

Police have not said exactly how many people were involved in the assault. The conditions of the victims were also not shared.

Investigators have not said what sparked the assault, and no charges have been filed.

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the suspects is asked to contact the West Chester Police Department.