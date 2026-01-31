Weekend nor'easter: What to expect from Philly to NJ and Delaware coast

The Brief A nor’easter is expected to bring heavier snow to coastal New Jersey and parts of Delaware this weekend. Philadelphia and much of the I-95 corridor may see little snow if the storm stays on its current track. Even where snow is limited, strong winds and bitter cold could still impact the region.



A nor’easter off the East Coast is expected to impact parts of New Jersey and Delaware this weekend, but forecasters say Philadelphia is likely to remain on the western edge of the storm, limiting snowfall for the city unless the system shifts.

What we know:

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the storm is expected to track offshore, keeping most snow well east of major population centers along the I-95 corridor.

Current forecasts show the most significant snowfall for the region lining up along the South Jersey coastline and parts of coastal Delaware, while areas farther inland remain closer to the storm’s cutoff zone.

FIND THE LATEST WINTER WEATHER FORECAST HERE

Forecasters stress that small changes in the storm’s track — even 50 miles east or west — could significantly alter snowfall totals, especially for cities like Philadelphia.

What to expect in New Jersey and Delaware

Snowfall highest along the coast

The highest snowfall totals are expected in coastal New Jersey, particularly shore communities, with snow also likely in parts of Delaware, especially closer to the coast, in the range of 1 to 3 inches.

In these areas, accumulating snow combined with gusty winds could create hazardous travel conditions, especially late Saturday into Sunday.

Coastal flooding, gusty winds forecast

The National Weather Service says widespread minor coastal flooding is expected, along with strong northerly winds gusting 40–50 miles per hour along the immediate coast. Inland, wind gusts of 30–40 miles per hour are possible.

Flooding in combination with frigid temperatures could pose the additional threat of tidal floodwaters freezing on roadways.

In this scenario, the coastal low tracks east into the Atlantic Ocean away from the East Coast, producing the heaviest snow mostly offshore. This outcome would provide a glancing blow of snow along the coast with minimal impacts inland. ( )

Where impacts may be limited

In Philadelphia, much of southeastern Pennsylvania, and western New Jersey, snowfall is expected to be lighter, with little accumulation expected.

These areas sit near a sharp snowfall gradient, meaning impacts could change quickly if the storm’s path adjusts.

Wind and cold a concern regionwide

Even if snow largely misses Philadelphia, strong winds and very cold air will affect the entire region this weekend. Gusty winds could make temperatures feel much colder and create slick spots where light snow or earlier precipitation occurs.

Wind chills are expected to drop into the single digits and teens, increasing the risk of icy conditions on untreated roads and sidewalks.

Stay connected with FOX LOCAL. For 24/7 winter storm coverage— Download Now .

Timing: what to expect

Saturday: Clouds increase as the storm develops offshore, with cold and breezy conditions.

Saturday night into Sunday: Snow intensifies mainly east of Philadelphia, with the strongest winds and coldest wind chills.

Sunday: Snow gradually tapers from south to north, but cold and gusty winds linger.

Why you should care:

Coastal areas could see dangerous winter conditions, and strong winds and cold temperatures will impact travel and outdoor activities across the region.

Forecasters urge residents to monitor updates closely in case the storm’s track changes.

What's next:

Meteorologists will continue refining the forecast through Saturday. Any shift in the storm’s path could bring heavier snow closer to the I-95 corridor or keep impacts confined to coastal areas.