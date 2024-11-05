Kamala Harris wins 2024 presidential race in New Jersey, AP calls

article

Kamala Harris is the projected winner in New Jersey over former President Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential election, according to the Associated Press.

Harris gained the state’s 14 electoral votes in the race to secure 270 votes - which would make her first woman elected President of the United States.

New Jersey is historically a Democratic stronghold in presidential contests, with the last Republican winning in 1988.

In 2020, President Joe Biden won the state over Trump with a significant margin of 57 to 41 percent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.