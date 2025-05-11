77-year-old man shot in the face in South Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An elderly man is in critical condition after a shooting in South Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3600 block of South Broad Street around 5:43 a.m.
They arrived to find a 77-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his face.
He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
A motive for the shooting is unknown, along with the identity of the victim.
No arrests have been made, an police have yet to release any possible suspect descriptions.
An investigation is underway.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by Philadelphia police.