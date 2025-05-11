Man, 30 killed after shooting in Juniata Park: police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Juniata Park Sunday.
What we know:
Late Sunday afternoon, Philly police responded to the intersection of M Street and East Luzerne Street for a report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers learned that a 30-year-old man had been taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.
The victim was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.
What's next:
Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.