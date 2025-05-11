Man, 30 killed after shooting in Juniata Park: police

The Brief A 30-year-old man was fatally shot in Philadelphia’s Juniata Park neighborhood Sunday, police say. Philly police are offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Juniata Park Sunday.

What we know:

Late Sunday afternoon, Philly police responded to the intersection of M Street and East Luzerne Street for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a 30-year-old man had been taken to Temple University Hospital by private vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at 4:56 p.m.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

What's next:

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

A reward of $20,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this crime.