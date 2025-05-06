Barstool Philly bar antisemitic incident: Dave Portnoy claps back after student creates GiveSendGo

The Brief An antisemitic sign was ordered and displayed by patrons of Barstool Sports creator Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sansom Street bar in Philadelphia. Temple University has suspended one student involved in the incident and Portnoy revoked a trip to Poland to visit concentration camps for the suspected student. The suspected student involved is telling his side of the story and has created a GiveSendGo.



New details are unfolding after a Temple University student was suspended for his involvement in an antiemetic incident that occurred at Dave Portnoy's Barstool Sansom Street bar in Philadelphia last weekend.

The backstory:

On Sunday, Dave Portnoy addressed an antisemitic incident that occurred at Barstool Sansom Street Saturday night.

According to Portnoy, when patrons order bottle service at the bar, signs are typically shown and displayed.

Unfortunately, in a video posted to Instagram and X, Portnoy says ‘there was a sign yesterday that said f--- the Jews.'

Portnoy said he got word of the incident while he was getting ready for Barstool's Bet Gala, happening on Monday in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Portnoy reviewed the surveillance footage of the Philly bar and continued to search for answers.

In an update Sunday, Portnoy said he fired the two waitresses responsible for carrying out the antisemitic incident.

Portnoy then said he would use the incident as a ‘teaching moment’ by sending the people who ordered the antisemitic sign to Auschwitz to learn about the Holocaust. Portnoy, who is Jewish, says he will pay for them to go and tour concentration camps.

"For everyone who wants these kids' lives to be ruined, I think you can lay off, and I think this is a fair *expletive* trade," said Portnoy.

In a statement Sunday, Temple University President John Fry said after investigating, the university's Division of Student Affairs identified one Temple student involved in the incident.

The school has placed the student on interim suspension.

"In the strongest terms possible, let me be clear: antisemitism is abhorrent. It has no place at Temple and acts of hatred and discrimination against any person or persons are not tolerated at this university," read the statement.

"Any additional students who are found to be involved will face strict disciplinary action under the Student Conduct Code, up to and including expulsion," the statement continued. "I know that incidents like this do not represent our community and its values. Thank you for your support and continued commitment to ensuring that Temple provides a safe and welcoming environment to all its students, faculty, staff and neighbors."

On Monday, the Temple University student’s fraternity, Kappa Delta Rho, posted a statement on their social media saying the alleged actions of one of their members do not reflect their values or character.

They wrote, in part, "We do not condone, support, or tolerate any language, behavior, or social media activity that promotes hate or discrimination of any kind."

In a turn of events on Monday, Portnoy has revoked the paid trip to Poland, specifically for the student involved.

Related article

The Barstool Sports creator then took to Instagram Stories to say that though he spoke to the student Sunday who he says took ‘100% responsibility’ for the antiemetic sign, the student has since done a 180.

Portnoy then posted a screenshot showing the alleged student's post where they do not take any accountability for the incident.

In retaliation, Portnoy has revoked the educational trip which was meant to highlight the history of the Holocaust.

"Whatever ramifications comes his way, he 100% earned and deserved." Portnoy wrote on the Instagram Story.

The other side:

On Tuesday night, the suspected Temple student spoke out to share his side of the story in a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Over this past weekend, I was at an establishment in Philadelphia where an incident occurred and Dave Portnoy sensationalized it to his 9.2 million followers on Instagram and X, essentially turning it into a global news story," the video starts. "Although I had nothing to do with the sign coming out, nor do I know who did it, I know that the sign was provocative because it reminded people a lot of the unjust things that Israel is doing around the world, thus leading me to report on it. Dave Portnoy and his friends can choose to be triggered over the sentiments of that sign and even kick me out of the establishment forever. However, they have no right to destroy my life over free speech and ultimately something that was an edgy joke."

The 21-year-old then goes on to say, "frankly, they're more worried about destroying and uprooting me than the thousands of people getting destroyed and uprooted in genocide. That sign had no effects in terms of killing any Jews. However, Israel kills thousands of people on a daily basis. Dave Portnoy and the greater Jewish community are acting as if they are the victims when this whole time I am the victim."

The suspended student then asks for help from the public.

"Dave Fornoy owes me restitutions and an apology for everything that he has done and caused for me in these past few days. In an attempt to expose me, he exposed himself as almost a total fraud, going back on anything he stands for. Please, I'm imploring you. I'm asking you for help to pay for these attacks, to pay any possible legal restitution, any relocation expenses, any educational expenses, and show the founders of cancel culture that their reign of tyranny is over."

In the caption of the post included a link to a GiveSendGo created by a person named Mohammed Mo Khan.

The fundraiser has a goal of $25,000 and, as of Tuesday night, it has raised over $6,500.

What they're saying:

The Barstool Sports creator clapped back at the video on X with the following response:

"This dude is a flat liar. I talked to him on the phone with his buddy and they both owned up to it and cried about it. He then lawyered up after speaking with his family. His name got out because he’s a moron and uploaded "*expletive* the Jews" sign to his Instagram before I even knew about it. He already went viral without me. He spreads hate and uses the conflict in Middle East as his excuse. And did it in a bar with my company's name on it. Now he’s trying to profit from it. I’m sure he’ll make money because there is lots of anti semitism in the world. Regardless this is the least surprising thing ever. He is the definition of a coward. Zero accountability for his actions. I don’t care what religion you are or even how you feel about Middle East. This was an act of pure hate and this should disgust you."

What you can do:

If you have more information related to the incident, the Temple University president says you should contact the Dean of Students at dos@temple.edu.

Students can seek support and guidance through Tuttleman Counseling Services and IDEAL’s Interfaith Inclusion Center, and an Employee Assistance Program is available 24/7 for faculty staff.

Members of the Temple community who have experienced discrimination or harassment are urged to submit a report through the Department of Public Safety, the Equal Opportunity Compliance Office and the Office of Student Conduct and Community Standards. This can also be done through the Ethics and Compliance Helpline.