Woman killed after stabbing in Kensington, officials say
KENSINGTON - A woman was killed after someone stabbed her in Kensington, officials say.
What we know:
Police were called to the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue Thursday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., on the report of a stabbing, according to authorities.
SEPTA police rushed the woman to Temple University Hospital after finding her.
She died from her injuries at the hospital.
What we don't know:
Officials did not release any details regarding a motive and there was no information about any suspect or suspects.
What you can do:
Authorities say a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).