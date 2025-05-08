Woman killed after stabbing in Kensington, officials say

article

The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating a stabbing that killed a woman in Kensington. A reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction.



A woman was killed after someone stabbed her in Kensington, officials say.

What we know:

Police were called to the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue Thursday afternoon, just before 4 p.m., on the report of a stabbing, according to authorities.

SEPTA police rushed the woman to Temple University Hospital after finding her.

She died from her injuries at the hospital.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release any details regarding a motive and there was no information about any suspect or suspects.

What you can do:

Authorities say a $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).