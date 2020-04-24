Good Day Happy Hour: Join the fun and support a great cause tonight at 6:30 p.m.

Our Good Day Philadelphia team loves escaping with you every morning while so many are staying home.

Friday night, Good Day wants to spend happy hour with you too!

Join Alex, Mike, Bob, Sue, Karen, Thomas, and Jenn Friday at 6:30 p.m. on FOX 29, FOX29.com, and the FOX 29 News app for some fun at home with the Good Day Happy Hour!

WATCH: Good Day Happy Hour Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Get ready to party and support a great cause!

During this crisis, many people in our viewing area will have some type of food insecurity, including many children. You can help by making a donation to PHILABUNDANCE, one of 200 ‘Feeding America’ food banks across the country.

Text the words DONATE2FEED to number 44321 OR visit www.philabundance.org/covid19 to donate now.

Advertisement

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP