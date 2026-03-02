Expand / Collapse search
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Warren County
8
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 3:00 AM EST until TUE 8:00 AM EST, Salem County, New Castle County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Schuylkill County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Monroe County, Carbon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Lancaster County, Lebanon County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 11:00 AM EST, Western Chester County, Eastern Chester County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Somerset County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 9:00 AM EST, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County
Winter Weather Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM EST until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Berks County, Lehigh County, Northampton County

Philadelphia weather: Sleet, freezing rain Tuesday before mid-week warm up

By
Published  March 2, 2026 9:51am EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Weather Authority: Monday morning forecast

Clouds on Monday will change to a wintry mix and rain on Tuesday before a warm-up later this week.

The Brief

    • Monday will be a cloudy and chilly day with a high in the 30s.
    • The cold continues on Tuesday, with a wintry mix throughout the morning.
    • Warmer temperatures are on the way later this week.

PHILADELPHIA - Tuesday's commute is about to be a messy one thanks to some lingering winter weather.

What we know:

Monday's cloud will turn into a wintry mix and rain for the Philadelphia area on Tuesday.

The morning rush will see some snow, sleet and freezing rain, which will turn to rain by midday or afternoon.

Temperatures will stay below freezing for most of the day, reaching a high of 39 degrees.

What's next:

Those chilly temperatures will start to warm on Wednesday, and continue rising through the weekend with a high of 69 degrees on Sunday.

