Philadelphia weather: Sleet, freezing rain Tuesday before mid-week warm up

The Brief Monday will be a cloudy and chilly day with a high in the 30s. The cold continues on Tuesday, with a wintry mix throughout the morning. Warmer temperatures are on the way later this week.



Tuesday's commute is about to be a messy one thanks to some lingering winter weather.

What we know:

Monday's cloud will turn into a wintry mix and rain for the Philadelphia area on Tuesday.

The morning rush will see some snow, sleet and freezing rain, which will turn to rain by midday or afternoon.

Temperatures will stay below freezing for most of the day, reaching a high of 39 degrees.

What's next:

Those chilly temperatures will start to warm on Wednesday, and continue rising through the weekend with a high of 69 degrees on Sunday.