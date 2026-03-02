Car wash employee arrested after engagement ring stolen from customer's vehicle

article

The Brief A car wash employee is being charged with stealing a customer's engagement ring from inside their car. The ring was recovered at a local pawn shop. The employee has been released on bond.



An irreplaceable piece of jewelry was stolen while a car was being washed in Wilmington last month. One of the car wash's employees is now being charged with theft.

What we know:

Delaware State Police were called to Magic Car Wash on Naamans Road on February 15 for reports of a theft.

A customer told troopers that they had mistakenly left their engagement ring inside their car during the car wash, and now it was missing.

Troopers spoke to several employees, but the ring was not found.

Dig deeper:

The customer handed out flyers with a picture of the missing engagement rings to local pawn shops in an effort to stop anyone from pawning the ring.

On February 23, police say 24-year-old Jose Gonzales-Morales attempted to pawn the ring in the Wilmington area. However, the pawn shop owner had seen the customer's flyer and returned the ring.

What we don't know:

Police did not release details about how much the ring was worth.

What's next:

Gonzales-Morales was arrested days later and charged with felony theft and providing false statement to law enforcement.

He was released on a $2,500 unsecured bond.