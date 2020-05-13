Honor your grad with a Good Day Philadelphia Diploma!

article

Good Day Philadelphia wants to celebrate our 2020 graduates since they can't have a typical graduation this year.

To celebrate them, our Good Day team is trying a few different things.

First, you can honor your grad with their very own Good Day Philadelphia Diploma, signed by Mike Jerrick and Alex Holley.

To print yours out, just CLICK HERE.

Additionally, Bob Kelly will be doing graduation drive-bys at graduates’ homes.

If you want Bob to drive by your house you can reach out to us on social media using #FOX29GoodDay!

