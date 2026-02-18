Will it snow in Philadelphia again this weekend? Here's what the models are saying

The Brief Forecasters are monitoring a potential nor'easter this Sunday that could bring heavy snow or rain to our area. Models remain in disagreement about the impact of the storm on our area. Temperatures leading up to the weekend weather event will remain mostly mild and cloudy, with a chance of light rain.



Forecasters are monitoring a potential weekend nor'easter that could bring more snow to Philadelphia.

What we know:

Forecasters say the potential for precipitation will be overnight Sunday into Monday, when temperatures will tumble into the 30s.

FOX Weather says forecasters are monitoring a "potent low pressure system with the potential to develop into a major nor'easter along the East Coast by Sunday."

Via: FOX Weather

"Current guidance suggests the storm could "bomb out" offshore, bringing a threat of heavy snow, coastal flooding, and gale-force winds to major metropolitan areas from the Mid-Atlantic through southern and eastern New England," FOX Weather wrote.

FOX 29's Drew Anderson, in an Instagram post on Wednesday morning, noted the current disagreements in models forecasting rain and snow: "When you see 180's like that, the models have no idea."

Via: FOX Weather

Local perspective:

Before Sunday's potential storm, mild and dreary conditions will help melt the 3-week-old snow piles.

Forecasters expect temperatures to remain in the 40s through Friday, with mostly overcast skies and a chance of rain.

The mild stretch will snap on a sunny Saturday with highs expected to reach the 50s before tumbling back into the 30s on Sunday and the days ahead.