SEPTA to end sale of Key Tix in March

The Brief SEPTA is discontinuing the Key Tix program in March. Key Tix will remain valid 180 days after the purchase date. SEPTA said the demand for mobile ticketing has decreased, with many riders opting to use contactless payments.



SEPTA will end the sale of its ‘Key Tix’ program in March, over three years after it was first launched.

What we know:

Citing a significant decrease in demand, SEPTA is ending its Key Tix program, first launched in Dec. 2022.

Key Tix is a mobile ticketing platform that allows riders to download a QR code ticket that can be used at fareboxes and turnstiles on bus and metro services.

SEPTA says Key Tix will be officially discontinued on Mar. 2, 2026.

Key Tix will remain valid 180 days after purchase.

What's next:

SEPTA says its nearing 2M contactless rides each month and mobile ticket rides have dropped to 10,000.

"With contactless payment options available on all modes since April 2025, demand for Key Tix

has decreased significantly," SEPTA said in a press release.