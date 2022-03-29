30-year mortgage rates dip even further below 20-year rates | March 29, 2022

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders, all opinions are our own.

Check out the mortgage rates for March 29, 2022, which are mixed from yesterday. (Credible)

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage refinance rates are largely unchanged since yesterday, except for 15-year rates, which went down.

What this means: Mortgage refinance interest rates rested across three key terms after yesterday’s surge, with one key rate decreasing. With 30- and 20-year rates sitting at or just under 5% for the second day in a row, shorter-term rates will offer homeowners the best opportunity for savings. Homeowners who can manage higher monthly payments may want to consider refinancing to a shorter term to take advantage of interest savings ahead of future increases.

Today’s mortgage rates for home purchases

Based on data compiled by Credible, mortgage rates for home purchases are largely unchanged since yesterday, except for 30-year rates, which went down slightly.

What this means: Although 30-year rates, which are the most popular, decreased slightly, shorter-term rates will offer buyers the best opportunity for savings. With 10-year loans nearly a point lower than 30-year loans, borrowers who can manage higher monthly payments should comparison shop and consider shorter repayment terms to find their best possible rate.

How mortgage rates have changed over time

Today’s mortgage interest rates are well below the highest annual average rate recorded by Freddie Mac — 16.63% in 1981. A year before the COVID-19 pandemic upended economies across the world, the average interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage for 2019 was 3.94%. The average rate for 2021 was 2.96%, the lowest annual average in 30 years.

The historic drop in interest rates means homeowners who have mortgages from 2019 and older could potentially realize significant interest savings by refinancing with one of today’s lower interest rates. When considering a mortgage or refinance, it’s important to take into account closing costs such as appraisal, application, origination and attorney’s fees. These factors, in addition to the interest rate and loan amount, all contribute to the cost of a mortgage.

How Credible mortgage rates are calculated

Changing economic conditions, central bank policy decisions, investor sentiment, and other factors influence the movement of mortgage rates. Credible average mortgage rates and mortgage refinance rates reported in this article are calculated based on information provided by partner lenders who pay compensation to Credible.

The rates assume a borrower has a 740 credit score and is borrowing a conventional loan for a single-family home that will be their primary residence. The rates also assume no (or very low) discount points and a down payment of 20%.

Credible mortgage rates reported here will only give you an idea of current average rates. The rate you actually receive can vary based on a number of factors.

Factors that influence mortgage rates (and are in your control)

Many factors affect what mortgage interest rate you can qualify for, and some of them are within your control. Improving these factors could help you qualify for a lower interest rate.

Credit score — Generally, the lowest interest rates go to borrowers with the highest credit scores.

Debt-to-income ratio — DTI is a percentage that compares your total debts with your income. To calculate DTI, divide your monthly gross income by the total of all your monthly minimum debt payments. Generally, lenders prefer a DTI of 35% or less.

Down payment amount — Generally, lenders (and many sellers) look favorably on a higher down payment amount. If you put down less than 20% of the home’s purchase price, many lenders will require you to pay for private mortgage insurance, which protects the lender (not you) if you fail to repay the mortgage.

Home location/price — Interest rates can vary depending on what state you live in and where in the state you’re buying. Likewise, if you need to borrow a lot more than average (a jumbo loan) or very little, you may get a higher interest rate.

Repayment term — The lowest rates typically come with 10- or 15-year terms, while 30-year terms usually have the highest interest rates.

