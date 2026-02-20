Man dead, woman injured in attempted murder-suicide in Germantown

The Brief Police are investigating an attempted murder-suicide early Friday morning in Germantown. Investigators believe a 26-year-old man shot his former romantic partner several times before turning the gun on himself. Two adults and five children under the age of 10-years-old were at the home at the time of the shooting.



A man is dead, and a woman is fighting for her life after an attempted murder-suicide between two former romantic partners.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 300 block of Miline Street around 4 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 26-year-old man on the second floor of the property with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

A 29-year-old woman was found inside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the body.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the double shooting was an attempted murder-suicide between two former romantic partners.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the woman and man had children together, some of whom were at the home during the shooting.

The woman and children were staying at her family's home and police are unsure why the man visited the property.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victims has not been shared by police at this time.