New Jersey prepares for weekend snow as stores run low on salt

Stores and state agencies at the Jersey Shore are preparing for a predicted snowfall this weekend, with some residents already finding shelves low on salt.

Salt supply and road crews ready for weekend snow

What we know:

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is working with other agencies to make sure roads are ready.

An NJDOT spokesperson says they have 3,400 plows and spreaders, contractors that may be called in and enough salt to handle this storm.

Crews and contractors across the state will be activated on Sunday before the storm is predicted to start.

NJDOT says it is watching for any changes to the forecast and will adjust plans as needed. The department says it is prepared to respond quickly if the weather shifts.

Some stores in the area are already running low on salt as residents stock up for the weekend.

Home Depot in Absecon was busy with people looking for snow prep supplies.

What they're saying:

"Yeah. There is a few left. Get it now," said one woman leaving with salt after using most of what they had during last month's storm.

"Get ready for the snow. While they still have rock salt," said Mary Laielli. She and her husband Tony got lucky with one bag and said an employee told them the salt supply was getting low. "She said we'll probably be out by the end of the day today," said Tony.

"I'm so ready for spring. So ready. Just watching the robins. Watching for the robins," said Mary.

Even their granddaughter Lexi is over it. "Cause it's cold," she said.

A man who says he is a Domino's supervisor was out buying salt for several locations.

"I have 8 stores that I have to drop off each store," he said.

While most people are not looking forward to more snow, Mary shared a different perspective.

"This is Rocket and he loves the snow," said Mary holding her dog.

Businesses are also making sure they have enough supplies to keep operations running smoothly during the storm.

What you can do:

Motorists are encouraged to check NJDOT's traffic information website www.511nj.org for real-time travel information and for NJDOT news follow us on X (Twitter) @NewJerseyDOT, the NJDOT Facebook page, and on Instagram @newjersey.dot.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear how much snow will fall or if the forecast will change before the weekend.

The impact on travel and local businesses will depend on the final storm track and snowfall amounts.