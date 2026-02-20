Camden County resident diagnosed with active tuberculosis; health officials investigating

article

The Brief A Camden County resident has been diagnosed with active tuberculosis. Health officials are investigating possible exposures and testing close contacts. The individual is hospitalized, isolated and receiving treatment.



What we know:

According to the Camden County Department of Health and Human Services, a resident presented to a local hospital on Feb. 12 with symptoms consistent with tuberculosis.

Laboratory results confirmed an active TB diagnosis, and the county health department was notified on Feb. 17. Officials say the individual was immediately placed under isolation precautions at the hospital and began treatment on Feb. 19.

"This is a continuing investigation, and we are actively working with the New Jersey Department of Health to identify individuals who may have been exposed," said Commissioner Jennifer Cooley Fleisher, liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services. "The individual’s household members are in the process of being tested for TB, at this time, no household members or close contacts have presented with TB associated symptoms."

What is tuberculosis?

Tuberculosis, or TB, is a disease caused by the bacterium Mycobacterium tuberculosis. It spreads through the air from person to person.

Many people with a TB infection do not develop active disease. However, individuals with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of developing active TB once infected.

TB most commonly affects the lungs, but it can also impact other parts of the body, including the brain, kidneys and spine.

FILE-A doctor examines the x-rays of a tuberculosis patient at a TB clinic in Brooklyn, New York. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Symptoms to watch for

Symptoms of active pulmonary TB may include:

A bad cough lasting three weeks or longer

Chest pain

Coughing up blood or sputum

Other symptoms can include:

Weakness or fatigue

Weight loss

Loss of appetite

Chills

Fever

Night sweats

Symptoms vary depending on which part of the body is affected. For example, TB of the lymph nodes may cause swelling under the skin, TB of the kidney may cause blood in the urine, TB meningitis may cause headache or confusion, TB of the spine may cause back pain and TB of the larynx may cause hoarseness.

What's next:

Health officials say the investigation remains active as they work to identify and notify anyone who may have been exposed.

At this time, no household members or close contacts have reported TB-related symptoms.