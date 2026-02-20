Philadelphia and PennDOT prep for Sunday snow as neighborhoods still dig out

The Brief Philadelphia is preparing for another winter storm expected to hit the Delaware Valley on Sunday. City and state officials are getting staff, equipment, and salt supplies ready, but some residents are dreading the weather after recent snow and parking challenges. PennDOT will start pre-treating roads Saturday night, but the city has not released a timeline for its preparations.



Philadelphia officials say they are preparing for another round of winter weather, as a new storm is forecast to bring snow to the Delaware Valley on Sunday.

City and state agencies prepare for new winter storm

What we know:

The Philadelphia Streets Department said in a statement they are monitoring the forecast, scheduling staff and preparing equipment for the upcoming storm.

At the state level, PennDOT Deputy Communications Director Brad Rudolph said, "This storm is gearing up to be not so large which is fortunate, also fortunate road temperatures are on the warmer side, so that initial snowfall might melt, which would help us out a bit, but we’re going to throw everything we can at it."

The city recently announced it spent an estimated $59 million on storm-related costs, with a 13-day stretch of below-freezing temperatures turning a typical plow and melt operation into large-scale snow lifting.

PennDOT said it has spent about $22 million so far this winter and has 60,000 tons of salt ready across five counties.

Residents in neighborhoods like Northern Liberties are still dealing with leftover snow piles from the last storm, with one mound encroaching into traffic lanes on North 5th Street.

What they're saying:

"I just got to be able to park on my block. It was terrible, it was terrible, it took to the rain to come finally to park on my block," said Darnell of Philadelphia.

"So many people do the chairs and holding, I had to put a note, ‘I live on this road, don’t key me,’ it’s just crazy, so I don’t want snow, I’m done," said Sam Coticchio of Philadelphia.

PennDOT response and plans for the storm

By the numbers:

PennDOT said it has 170 state trucks ready and additional contractor trucks available to call out for the Monday morning commute.

Rudolph said, "We’re going to keep those roads passable. I would expect with this storm maybe more passable than the previous storm where travel lanes were cut down and shoulder lanes took some time to get to."

PennDOT plans to begin pre-treating highways, interstates and secondary roads Saturday night.

The original plan was to start Friday night, but roads are still too wet from recent rain.

Some city residents say it took two weeks before plows reached their neighborhoods after the last storm, and they are not eager to repeat the experience.

What we don't know:

The city has not released a timeline for its storm preparations, and it is unclear how quickly leftover snow piles will be cleared from neighborhood streets.