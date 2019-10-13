1 dead, 1 critical after apartment fire in Southwest Philadelphia

One man is dead and another is in critical condition following a fire at a Southwest Philadelphia apartment building Sunday morning, fire officials say.

The blaze erupted on the 6500 block of Woodland Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

One man in his thirties was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. A second man, also in his thirties, was taken to Penn Presbyterian and listed in critical condition.

Eight people were displaced as a result of the fire. Fire officials say there were no working smoke detectors in the residence.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.