2 dead, 2 critically injured in four separate Philadelphia shootings overnight

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The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating four separate shootings from Friday night into early Saturday. Two men were killed in shootings in West Philadelphia and Hunting Park. Two other men were critically injured in separate shootings in North Philadelphia.



Philadelphia police are investigating a violent stretch from Friday night into early Saturday after four separate shootings left two men dead and two others critically injured.

What we know:

The shootings happened between about 8:39 p.m. Friday and 4:11 a.m. Saturday in West Philadelphia and North Philadelphia.

No arrests have been made in any of the shootings, and police said no weapons have been recovered.

Fatal shooting in West Philadelphia

Police said officers responded around 8:39 p.m. Friday to the 800 block of Palm Street for a report of a person with a gun.

When officers arrived, they learned a shooting victim had already been taken by private vehicle to Jefferson Hospital.

The victim, a 27-year-old Hispanic man, died from his injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:58 p.m., according to police.

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Man critically injured on Germantown Avenue

About an hour later, police responded to another shooting in North Philadelphia.

Officers were called around 9:37 p.m. Friday to the 23xx block of Germantown Avenue for a report of a person with a gun and shots fired inside a residence.

Police found a 43-year-old Hispanic man inside a first-floor apartment suffering from multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body.

Officers took him to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said the crime scene was contained inside the first-floor apartment.

Fatal shooting in Hunting Park

Philadelphia police are also investigating a fatal shooting Friday night in Hunting Park.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of West Hunting Park Avenue for a report of a shooting and found an adult man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Police took the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:29 p.m.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

Man critically injured on Palethorpe Street

A fourth shooting happened early Saturday in North Philadelphia.

Police said officers responded around 4:11 a.m. to the 2200 block of Palethorpe Street for a report of a shooting.

Officers found an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Police ask for tips

Anyone with information about the homicide investigations is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334.

Anyone with information about the Germantown Avenue shooting is asked to contact the Shooting Investigation Group at 215-686-8270.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS.

Police said a $20,000 reward is being offered in all Philadelphia homicides for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.