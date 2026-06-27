Ghana fans celebrate culture, business and World Cup pride before Croatia match in Philadelphia

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The Brief Ghana faces Croatia in a World Cup match in Philadelphia on Saturday. Before kickoff, Ghanaian fans and vendors gathered at Girard College to celebrate their country’s culture, handmade goods and business ties. One vendor said proceeds from her dolls help young girls in Ghana learn how to sew and become self-reliant.



Before Ghana faced Croatia in a World Cup match in Philadelphia, Ghanaian fans and vendors gathered at Girard College to celebrate their country’s culture, businesses and pride on one of soccer’s biggest stages.

The event gave Philadelphians a chance to learn more about Ghana through handmade goods, traditional items and conversations about strengthening business ties between Philadelphia and Ghana.

Ghana fans celebrate World Cup moment

Ghanaian fans said they could not contain their excitement as the national team arrived in Philadelphia for the World Cup.

"It’s something that I actually expected because Ghana is good when it comes to playing," said Dickson Abohjya, a Ph.D. student from Ghana studying in Ohio. "I’m very, very excited."

Abohjya said he was completely confident Ghana would make it to Philadelphia.

"Very, very, 100 percent," he said.

Handmade goods from Ghana

Inside the event, vendors displayed handmade items from Ghana, including traditional masks, jewelry, clothing, fans and toys.

"We have our traditional masks, and this is all handmade," said Tahiru Harune, who is from Ghana. "This is a handmade fan, and it’s getting to summer now. People may need it. It’s going to get hot."

The vendors said they take pride in sharing pieces of their home country with people in Philadelphia.

Dolls helping girls in Ghana

One vendor, Theresa Mami Baduba Ansuh of Baduba, said a portion of proceeds from her handmade dolls helps young girls at risk in Ghana learn how to sew.

"So this is going to help them become self-reliant," said Theresa Mami Baduba Ansuh of Baduba. "They can stay in their own small room, sew for people, make money, bless themselves and also their families."

Baduba’s dolls and other items can be found online.

Building ties between Philadelphia and Ghana

The event also focused on strengthening business and economic relationships between the U.S. and Ghana.

"We wanted to take advantage of this gathering to talk about strengthening business and economic ties between the U.S. and Ghana, specifically Philadelphia," said Florence Torson-Hart of the U.S.-Ghana Chamber of Commerce.

Torson-Hart said the World Cup created a unique opportunity to bring people together around culture, business and community.

"There are so many things that Philadelphia has to offer that Ghana can benefit from, and vice versa," Torson-Hart said. "We want to take advantage of this event."

More than soccer

For the Ghanaian fans and vendors at Girard College, the day was about national pride, shared culture and the joy of seeing Ghana represented on one of the world’s biggest stages.

And no matter what happened on the field, many said the moment already felt like a win.

"Go Ghana!" Abohjya said. "We are taking the cup back home!"