Philadelphia police officer injured after incident in North Philly: police

The Brief A police officer was injured just after 10:00 p.m. near 19th and Nicholas streets in North Philadelphia on Friday, June 26. The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital, according to police. Details surrounding what led up to the incident are not yet clear.



A police officer was injured in an incident just after 10:00 p.m. near 19th and Nicholas streets in North Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police. The officer was taken to Temple University Hospital.

What we know:

Reports say the incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. near 19th and Nicholas streets on Friday, June 26, in North Philadelphia.

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Philadelphia police say the officer was injured and taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment.

Officers have not released information about what led up to the incident or if anyone else was involved.

This is an ongoing investigation.

What we don't know:

It’s not yet clear what led up to the incident or if there are any suspects.

The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.