Police identify 19-year-old killed in Wilmington Hospital shooting

The Brief Ethan Hillman, 19, was shot and killed in a shooting last Tuesday at Wilmington Hospital. John Wallace-Bey was arrested in Philadelphia and is facing murder, weapons, and other charges. Mayor John Carney called the shooting a "senseless act of violence."



Authorities in Delaware have identified a 19-year-old man who was shot to death last week at Wilmington Hospital.

What we know:

Ethan Hillman, 19, was shot and killed when investigators say 23-year-old John Wallace-Bey entered the ChrisitanaCare campus in Wilmington and began shooting. Another person, who remains unidentified, was critically injured in the shooting.

Wallace-Bey was arrested in Philadelphia later that day. He is facing murder, weapons and other charges.

The backstory:

Wilmington police were called to Wilmington Hospital in the 500 block of West 14th Street around 3:30 p.m. for a shooting inside the hospital.

Upon arrival, officers found two 19-year-old males with gunshot wounds. One victim died, while the other remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

Mayor John Carney called the shooting a "senseless act of violence" and thanked first responders for their bravery.

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"Any violence or loss of life in our city is unacceptable. It's particularly distressing when an incident like this occurs in a hospital whose fundamental purpose is to treat injuries and save lives," said Carney.

Christiana Care released the following statement:

"Our community is mourning a tragic shooting that occurred earlier today at our Wilmington Hospital campus. The situation has been resolved, and the campus is now open, safe and secure with no ongoing threat to patients, caregivers or visitors.

Wilmington Hospital is open and fully operational.

We are tremendously grateful for the professionalism and courage shown by our caregivers, who continued to put our patients and community first during a difficult situation. We deeply appreciate our partners at the Wilmington Police Department, our first responders, and our ChristianaCare Public Safety team. And as always, we thank our community for patience, trust and support."