1 dead, 2 injured in South Philadelphia fire

The Brief One person died in a fire Tuesday morning in South Philadelphia. Two other adults were taken to the hospital in stable condition. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.



One person is dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Tuesday morning in South Philadelphia.

What we know:

Firefighters from the Philadelphia Fire Department were called to a residence on the 1600 block of Ellsworth Street just before 11 a.m.

Officials say a man was pronounced dead at the scene of the fire, and two other adults were taken to Jefferson University Hospital.

The adult male and adult woman are in stable condition, according to officials.

What we don't know:

It's unknown at this time how the fire started.