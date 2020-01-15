1 dead, 2 wounded in North Philadelphia shooting

article

Police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead and two wounded in North Philadelphia.

It happened on the 2600 block of W. Lehigh Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 16-year-old was shot twice in the abdomen. He was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. A 25-year-old man is also in critical condition after being shot six times.

Police say a third victim was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

So far, no weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

