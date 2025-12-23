Pennsylvania lottery player wins $1 million as Powerball jackpot climbs to $1.7 billion before Christmas

article

The Brief A Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won $1 million in Monday night’s drawing. No one won the jackpot, pushing the next drawing to an estimated $1.7 billion. The winning numbers were 3, 18, 36, 41, 54 with Powerball 7.



A Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania matched five numbers in Monday night’s drawing, winning $1 million just a few days before Christmas.

What we know:

The Pennsylvania ticket was one of several nationwide that matched all five white balls. The ticket did not include the Power Play, which was set at 2x for the drawing.

Because no one matched all six numbers, the Powerball jackpot continues to grow and now stands at an estimated $1.7 billion, with a cash option of $781.3 million.

Winning numbers (Dec. 22, 2025)

3 – 18 – 36 – 41 – 54

Powerball: 7

Power Play: 2x

The Pennsylvania Lottery has not yet announced where the winning ticket was sold.

What's next:

The next Powerball drawing is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 24 — Christmas Eve.