1 dead, 3 injured as Philadelphia police investigate multiple shootings

One person was killed and three others were injured in separate shootings that occurred over a span of 12 hours Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

The first of the four shootings occurred on Wednesday just before 10:30 p.m. on the 1000 block of Ritner Street.

Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun and found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by responding officers and was listed in critical condition.

At 11:37 p.m. police responded to Temple University Hospital for a gunshot victim that was dropped off in a private vehicle.

Police say the 20-year-old victim was shot twice at an unknown time and location. He was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Minutes later, a 28-year-old man was dropped off at Lankenau Medical Center with gunshot wounds to the jaw, buttocks, and chest.

Police say he was shot on the 5500 block of Hunter Street. He was listed in stable condition.

Thursday morning, police say a 30-year-old man was shot once in the left hand. He was taken to Temple Hospital in a private vehicle. He was listed in stable condition.

Investigators say no scene was found.

All four incidents remain under investigation and no arrests have been made.