NJ woman charged with assaulting 8-week-old baby after video shared online
TRENTON, N.J. - A disturbing video making the rounds on social media led police to arrest a Trenton woman on child endangerment and assault charges.
Police say the video showed the woman covering the face of an 8-week-old baby, possibly blocking its airway.
She also pushed the baby's head while speaking in a vulgar, derogatory language, according to authorities.
Several people reported the video to Trenton police, sparking an investigation by the Special Victims Unit.
Vivian M Harrell was charged with second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and second degree Aggravated Assault.
Police have yet to say if Harrell is the baby's mother.