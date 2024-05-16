NJ woman charged with assaulting 8-week-old baby after video shared online

A disturbing video making the rounds on social media led police to arrest a Trenton woman on child endangerment and assault charges.

Police say the video showed the woman covering the face of an 8-week-old baby, possibly blocking its airway.

She also pushed the baby's head while speaking in a vulgar, derogatory language, according to authorities.

Several people reported the video to Trenton police, sparking an investigation by the Special Victims Unit.

Vivian M Harrell was charged with second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child and second degree Aggravated Assault.

Police have yet to say if Harrell is the baby's mother.