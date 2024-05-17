Sandrea Williams murder: Suspect arrested in deadly 2018 triple shooting, second suspect at-large

An arrest has been made in the previously unsolved murder of 17-year-old Sandrea Williams - who was killed during a triple shooting in West Philadelphia back in 2018.

A second suspect has also been identified and remains at large.

Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker and members of Williams’ family joined Philadelphia District Attorney at a Friday afternoon press conference announcing a break in the May 11, 2018 shooting.

Investigators say Sandrea Williams, 17, was gunned down in a May 2018 triple shooting that left two teen boys injured.

Williams was among three teens struck by gunfire on the 300 block of North Simpson Street when police say two gunmen emerged from an alleyway and fired as many as 20 shots towards the victims, killing Williams.

Friday, authorities identified Devin Bryant, 26, and Salik White, 26 as the suspected shooters in the case. Bryant is in custody and has been charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, and related offenses.

White remains at-large.

Investigators had said in the days following the shooting that Williams was not believed to have been the intended target and that the shooting may have stemmed from a "petty neighborhood dispute."

Officials reiterated that belief on Friday, saying the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute between neighborhood groups.