article

Fire officials say one person has died and seven others are displaced after a fire tore through a Frankford apartment building Wednesday night.

The blaze happened around 10 p.m. on the 5000 block of Griscom Street.

Fire officials have not disclosed the age or gender of the victim.

Crews placed the fire under control shortly after 10:30 p.m.

Investigators are working to find out what caused the blaze.