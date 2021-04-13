1 dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in Gloucester County
article
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in West Deptford, New Jersey, according to police.
It happened in the southbound lanes Tuesday around 3 p.m. at milepost 21.
The crash involved a tractor trailer, a dump truck and a Ford Fusion.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Commuters should avoid the area.
___
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube