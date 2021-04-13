1 dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in Gloucester County

article

One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash on I-295 in West Deptford, New Jersey, according to police.

It happened in the southbound lanes Tuesday around 3 p.m. at milepost 21.

The crash involved a tractor trailer, a dump truck and a Ford Fusion.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Commuters should avoid the area.

