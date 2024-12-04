Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from THU 1:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 PM EST, Lebanon County, Schuylkill County, Lancaster County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 6:00 AM EST until THU 10:00 PM EST, Carbon County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Western Montgomery County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Berks County, Monroe County, Northampton County, Northwestern Burlington County, Camden County, Atlantic County, Hunterdon County, Warren County, Cape May County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Salem County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Mercer County, Coastal Atlantic County, Somerset County, Southeastern Burlington County, Kent County, Inland Sussex County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

1 injured in Southwest Philadelphia rowhome fire: officials

By and
Published  December 4, 2024 10:58pm EST
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia

1 injured in SW Philly rowhome fire

A person was rescued from a burning home in Southwest Philadelphia and treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital.

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A resident was injured in a fire inside a home in Southwest Philadelphia.

Crews were called to the 6400 block of Chelwynde Avenue Wednesday night around 9:30, according to authorities.

The fire broke out in a two-story rowhome.

A person was rescued from the home and treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

There were no details regarding the person's condition or if there were others inside the home.