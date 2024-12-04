1 injured in Southwest Philadelphia rowhome fire: officials

A resident was injured in a fire inside a home in Southwest Philadelphia.

Crews were called to the 6400 block of Chelwynde Avenue Wednesday night around 9:30, according to authorities.

The fire broke out in a two-story rowhome.

A person was rescued from the home and treated at the scene before being taken to a nearby hospital, according to officials.

There were no details regarding the person's condition or if there were others inside the home.