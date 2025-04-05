1 killed, 3 injured in violent crash on Bustleton street
BUSTLETON - Four people were involved in a crash in Philadelphia’s Bustleton neighborhood, which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man, as the others were hospitalized.
What we know:
Officials said a sedan was traveling west on Red Lion Road Friday night, around 10:30, in Philly’s Bustleton neighborhood.
In the preliminary investigation, it was noted that the driver lost control of the car while merging and headed into oncoming traffic.
A street sign was hit and then the car hit a couple of unoccupied paratransit vehicles, trapping all four people inside the car.
Emergency responders had to work to get the four out of the vehicle.
Dig deeper:
Once free, the driver and a passenger were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment. They are both listed as stable.
Another passenger was rushed to Abington Hospital and is listed in critical condition.
A 19-year-old man was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale with critical injuries and severe blood loss. He died from his injuries around 3 a.m.
Big picture view:
The Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division is investigating the accident.