1 killed, 3 injured in violent crash on Bustleton street

article

The Brief A violent crash in Bustleton killed one 19-year-old man and left three others in the hospital, one with critical injuries. Skyfox was over the scene Friday night where a car was upside down.



Four people were involved in a crash in Philadelphia’s Bustleton neighborhood, which resulted in the death of a 19-year-old man, as the others were hospitalized.

What we know:

Officials said a sedan was traveling west on Red Lion Road Friday night, around 10:30, in Philly’s Bustleton neighborhood.

In the preliminary investigation, it was noted that the driver lost control of the car while merging and headed into oncoming traffic.

A street sign was hit and then the car hit a couple of unoccupied paratransit vehicles, trapping all four people inside the car.

Emergency responders had to work to get the four out of the vehicle.

Dig deeper:

Once free, the driver and a passenger were transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital for treatment. They are both listed as stable.

Another passenger was rushed to Abington Hospital and is listed in critical condition.

A 19-year-old man was rushed to Jefferson Torresdale with critical injuries and severe blood loss. He died from his injuries around 3 a.m.

Big picture view:

The Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division is investigating the accident.