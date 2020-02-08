1 person injured in Center City apartment building fire

article

One person was injured after a fire in Center City.

Authorities say firefighters were called to a fire in an apartment building in Center City Saturday night, just after 7 p.m.

Fire crews worked steadily to extinguish the blaze.

Apartment building fire in Center City

Officials say one person was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. There were no details regarding the condition of the person.

Firefighters brought the fire under control just before 7:30 p.m.

There was no word on whether any people were displaced as a result of the fire.

