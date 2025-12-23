1-year-old girl found unresponsive in West Philadelphia dies: Homicide Unit investigates
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl who was found unresponsive inside a West Philadelphia home Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the 3800 block of Fairmount Avenue for a reported hospital case involving a choking child, according to police.
When officers arrived, they located Aura Harnett-Baxter, who was unresponsive.
Medics transported the child to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead at 3:13 p.m.
The investigation
The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. Police have not released additional details.
The Source: This article is based on information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.