1-year-old girl found unresponsive in West Philadelphia dies: Homicide Unit investigates

Published  December 23, 2025 2:38pm EST
The Brief

    • A 1-year-old girl was found unresponsive inside a West Philadelphia home Sunday afternoon.
    • The child was taken to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead.
    • Philadelphia police say the Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances.

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating the death of a 1-year-old girl who was found unresponsive inside a West Philadelphia home Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded around 2:25 p.m. to the 3800 block of Fairmount Avenue for a reported hospital case involving a choking child, according to police.

When officers arrived, they located Aura Harnett-Baxter, who was unresponsive.

Medics transported the child to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where she was pronounced dead at 3:13 p.m.

The investigation

The Philadelphia Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding the child’s death. Police have not released additional details.

The Source: This article is based on information provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

