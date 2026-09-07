10 teens arrested after fights and large crowds at Philadelphia's Dilworth Park

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The Brief Philadelphia Police say 10 teens were arrested Sunday after a chaotic meetup at Dilworth Park that included fights, running and large crowds. Officers increased patrols and crowd control measures throughout Monday to try and prevent another large gathering. Out of the 10 teenagers arrested Sunday, two of the arrests were for robbery and for an underage firearms arrest, according to police.



Philadelphia Police say 10 teens were arrested Sunday after a chaotic meetup at Dilworth Park that included fights, running and large crowds.

Officers increased patrols and crowd control measures throughout Monday to try and prevent another large gathering. Smaller crowds of teens still showed up, according to law enforcement.

What we know:

Area resident Jimmy Freeman was at the park Sunday and recorded what happened. "I just saw kids fighting, running around the park, like they were getting chased. And then the police moving in very quickly," he said.

Out of the 10 teenagers arrested Sunday, two of the arrests were for robbery and for an underage firearms arrest, according to police.

Freeman said he first noticed teens early Sunday afternoon, but the situation escalated around 7 p.m. when at least 100 people showed up.

"They got more rowdy than usual. Like they were all over the place," Freeman said.

Veralyn Moore of North Philadelphia shared her thoughts Monday after hearing about the promoted event.

"What they need done is their parents to step up and start really taking time to look at them right now and see what’s going on with their kids," she said.

What we don't know:

Police have not released details about any arrests made Monday after the increased presence at Dilworth Park.