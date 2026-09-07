Lansdowne man dies after being struck by two vehicles in East Norriton

The Brief A 29-year-old Lansdowne man died after being struck by a car and a tractor-trailer on West Germantown Pike in East Norriton on Sunday. Police are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the crash. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been announced.



A 29-year-old man from Lansdowne was killed after being hit by both a car and a tractor-trailer while in the roadway on Sunday, according to East Norriton Township Police Department.

What we know:

Police were dispatched to the intersection of West Germantown Pike and Whitehall Road at 9:10 p.m. for a crash involving a pedestrian.

A preliminary investigation found that a vehicle traveling eastbound struck the man, who was then struck by a tractor-trailer. The man was found with significant injuries and died after being taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating if alcohol impairment played a role in the crash, but have not released further details.

No charges have been announced. Criminal charges and any discussion about them are allegations, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

What we don't know:

The pedestrian and drivers involved in the incident have not yet been publicly identified by police.